JULY 25, 1922 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 MAYODAN - Thomas Ray Case, of Mayodan, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, passing away at Countryside Village. Born on July 25, 1922, he was 97 years young. A World War II veteran, he loved his Savior, his family and his church. He enjoyed time with a multitude of friends, young and old. He was married to the love of his life, Hazel, for 77 years, and the pair was almost inseparable. They always enjoyed their simple life to the fullest, living a Christian example for scores of others throughout Mayodan. Known as "Tom" to most folks, he was well known for being one of Rockingham County's best brick masons. He enjoyed many happy days on a long wall with a trowel in one hand and a brick in the other. He laid down his trowel when he was 91, but continued to receive calls wanting him to do one more job. Tom was also an avid softball player in Mayodan for decades and enjoyed the ribbing he took from other players for using the same glove for more than 30 years. He played his last game when he was 62, only stopping then because the Mayodan church league folded. He also loved playing Rook and won numerous tournaments around Rockingham County. He loved telling jokes and would go on bus trips, where he could grab the microphone from the driver and begin his corny joke routine. Some of them were even funny, or at least the first 20 times you heard them! Tom was a faithful member of Mayodan First Baptist Church for more than 70 years, where he taught Sunday School in the Youth Department for more than 30 years. He also served as deacon, trustee, member of the Men's Chorus, and usher. He was a strong supporter of Builders for Christ out of Burlington and enjoyed working on at least 35 mission trips to West Virginia to build churches and parsonages for the members there. As a longtime member of Gideons International, he spoke in numerous churches throughout the area. Tom was also a lifelong active member of the Mayodan Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucy Case; and brothers, Paul Jr., Raymond, David and James "Bubba" Case. He looked forward to seeing them all again. In addition to his wife Hazel, survivors include daughter, Terri Lawson (Steve) of Madison; sons, Thom Case (Jane) of Brentwood, Tennessee and Randy Case of Oak Island, NC; brother, Howard Case of Madison, and sisters, Mabel Frye of Mayodan, and Viola Westler of Redding, California. He has 6 grandchildren, including Jodie Travis, Chris Lawson (Cris), Kevin Lawson, Justin Case (Eileen), Murphy Case and Jesse Case. His 5 great-grandchildren include Amber Travis, Makayla Moore, Jayden Lawson, and Ethan and Olivia Case. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mayodan First Baptist Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, and other times at the home of Steve and Terri Lawson. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or to Mayodan First Baptist Church in Mayodan. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.