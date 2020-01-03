MARCH 12, 1933 - JANUARY 1, 2020 GREENSBORO-Mr. Raymond Andrew Case, 86, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Rev. Ricky Chandler officiating. Mr. Case was born on March 12, 1933 in Guilford County, son of the late Harvey Houston and Alverta Shelton Case. He retired from Cone Mills following over 40 years of service. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Case; four sons, Richard, Doug, Larry and Alan Case; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
Case, Raymond Andrew
