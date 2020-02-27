CASE, ARTHUR SYLVESTER FEBRUARY 24, 1943 - FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Arthur Sylvester Case died peacefully on February 22, 2020, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Mr. Case was born on February 24, 1943, to Daniel Walter Case and Vera Alford Case in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He was a proud veteran of both the United States Air Force and Army and was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He served as postmaster in Franklinton, North Carolina, and Knightdale, North Carolina, and he was a devoted member of the Capital Church in Garner, North Carolina. Mr. Case spent the last years of his life in Franklin, Tennessee enjoying time with family and friends. He especially delighted in his grandchildren and their creative use of his walker, wheelchair, magnifying glass, fedora, and other novelties found only at Granddaddy's. He was known for his bellowing laughter, his mischievous spirit, his work ethic, his honesty, his love for Christ and family, and his loyalty and generosity as a father, brother and friend. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. He leaves his daughter, Jennifer Case Cortez and her husband Daniel; his son Scott Spears, his daughter Terri Conyers and her partner Rand Thomas; his grandchildren Samuel, Joshua, Jacob, and Evelyn Cortez; his granddaughter Heather Herb and her husband Josh; his great-granddaughters Hazel and Isabelle Herb; his sisters Myrtle Collins and Diane Schabinger; and his brothers Charlie Case, James Wall, and Steve Wall, and many other beloved family members. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, North Carolina. Interment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
