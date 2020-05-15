MARCH 28, 1928 - MAY 12, 2020 GREENSBORO-Ruth Sessoms Carty, age 92, went home to be with her Lord on May 12, 2020. Born March 28, 1928. She died peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital after a bout with cancer. She was a fighter. She fought a good fight and her faith never wavered. Her victory is won. She was born in Sampson County near Roseboro, NC, where two of her children were born. Their other children were born in Guilford County, where she resided for the rest of her years. Ruth wore many hats during her lifetime. She worked hard: gardening, canning and cleaning, serving as a waitress at the Hot Shoppe, and working at Wesley Long Hospital, all to help support her family. She worked right alongside her beloved husband, Sam. But the hat she wore most proudly was that of a loving mama to her six childrenthey were her world! Ruth loved the Lord and listening to gospel music. She enjoyed helping people and her purpose in her last years was coloring small masterpieces to bless others and solving puzzles. Ruth has had many battles with her health and has been well cared for by her daughter, Dreama and Neal in their home. Special thanks and love to her dedicated healthcare team: Cathy, Kathy, Sharon and Marissa. Thank you to Dr. Eric Dean, who provided her with excellent care for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Bettie Sessoms (outliving her 10 siblings), her beloved husband Sam, her son Marty (Pam), and grandson Gary. Surviving are her loving children: Kenny (Inez), Eric, Gilda Barley (Tody), Dreama Anderson (Neal), and Angela Kenan (John); adorable grandchildren: Craig, Scott, Adam, Alex, Brandon, Billy, Walter, Neal, Jr., Jesse and Amber; precious great grandchildren: Steven, Christian, Riley, Mason, Niko, Zachary, Joshua, Kalie, Madie, Dana and Candice. Forbis and Dick, North Elm is serving the Carty family. For online condolences, please visit www.forbisanddick.com. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held May 16, at Reedy Fork Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Jeff Porter and Rev. Johnny Gregory will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or Reedy Fork Baptist Church.
