SEPTEMBER 22, 1929 - MARCH 27, 2020 GREENSBORO - Kathleen "Kitty" Deans Cartland, 90, died Friday, March 27, 2020. A memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Kathleen was born on September 22, 1929, in Greensboro, NC, where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Greensboro Sr. High School in 1947 and UNCG, formerly Woman's College, in 1951. She then married her high school sweetheart, Richard, who immediately served four years in the US Navy as a commissioned officer. They were married for 64 years until his death in September 2016. Survivors include her three daughters: Laura Reilly (John), Sarah Holden (Henry "Hank") and Kathleen Cartland Wooten (Eric); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Kitty's two devoted caregivers, Brenda Poole and Anne Dolan, who shared their personal love and attention for many years. Kitty's biggest joy in later life was her grandchildren. They will fondly remember her as the most wonderful "Grandma." She made them feel fully adored with her warm smile and kind nature, each of them knowing she was their biggest fan. She celebrated peaks and was gentle during valleys. "Grandma" loved them well and will be cherished always. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
