CARTER, WILLIAM JUNIOR JUNE 13, 1946 - APRIL 21, 2020 Mr. William Junior Carter, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Citadel of Salisbury, 601 Julian Avenue, Salisbury, NC. A memorial service is being planned for a future date at Oak Level Baptist Church, where he was a member. William was born in Rockingham County on June 13, 1946 the son of the late Tom Carter and Elizabeth Clemmons Carter. He retired from Guilford Mills and then worked as a security guard. It was at Guilford Mills where he met his wife, Edna Hodges Carter, who passed away in 2000. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, his son, Matthew Carter, and a sister Lucille Carter Knott. Surviving are his daughter Melissa Carter and her husband, Paul Bergman of 221 Valley View Place, Salisbury, NC 28144; granddaughter Shianne Carter; sisters Ruth Willard of Mayodan, Pauline Huskey of Burlington, and Dorothy Rae Lawson of Eden; brothers Thomas Carter, Jr. of Burlington and James D. Carter (Shelby) of Eden; special friend, Lynda Holland; 13 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews, and his beloved canine companion, Zoey. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Carter family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
