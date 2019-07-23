OCTOBER 15, 1928 - JULY 22, 2019 Reidsville, NC--William Jones "Bill" Carter Jr. , 90, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors. A native of Stokes County, he was the son of the late William J. Carter and Vera Berry Carter and was born on October 15, 1928; he lived his entire life in Rockingham County. Bill served in the United States Army obtaining the rank of sergeant and earned the Combat Infantry Badge along with other medals during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Midway Post 8297. He graduated from Wentworth High School and retired from American Tobacco Company as an office supervisor with forty-five years of service. He was a longtime member and trustee of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, member of the Men's Sunday school class, choir member, served as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday School teacher and was on many various committees. He was also the former treasurer of the Dan Valley Missionary Baptist Association for thirty years. Bill enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching baseball and basketball games (especially UNC games), and car racing. He played semi-pro baseball, enjoyed rabbit hunting and coaching Little League baseball. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marjorie Rush Lane and infant grandson Derek Webb. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Rice Carter, of the home, children Duane Carter and wife Sherri of Reidsville, Cheryl C. Webb and husband Jim of Madison, and Keith Carter and wife Martha of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Josh Taylor (Katherine), Ashley Carter, Jordan Webb, John Webb, Rachel Carter and Julia Webb Dunn (Dylan). He is also survived by step-grandchildren Stephanie Locklear, Savanna LockLear and Joshua Locklear (Kristen). The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence. Memorials may be sent to Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 1611 Ashley Loop Rd. Reidsville, NC. 27320 or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27275. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh. com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
