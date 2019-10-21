Wayne Carroll Carter, 78, of Pleasant Garden, NC passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Wayne is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda, son Stephen Carter, daughters Angie (Terry) Henry, Sherri (David) Reed, and Michelle (Stafford) Sandefur, brother Eugene (Peggy) Carter, sisters Shirley (Milton) Farmer, Helen (Robert) Mills, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Wayne loved cars, airplanes, fishing and NASCAR racing, with his prized possession being his 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. He worked as a mechanic his entire life, and even after retirement he was often found tinkering in his garage. A special thank you to the staff at Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their loving care and support during his final days. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations be made in Wayne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.