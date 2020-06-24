JULY 13, 1943 - JUNE 20, 2020 Walter "Walt" Howard Carter, 76, of Madison, NC, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born July 13, 1943, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late James Jacob and Sally Rickman Carter. He was a graduate of Wentworth High School, class of 1961. He retired from Miller Brewing Company after 29 years of service. He played baseball and basketball during his high school years. Later in life, he played softball on several state championship teams. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nannie Lindsey, Emma Amos, Gracie Snyder, Mabel Trent, Polly Fraley; and brothers, Harvey Jackson, Hugh Carter, William Carter and Ruben Carter. Walt is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet Stanley Carter of the home; son, Danny Carter (Karen) of Morehead City, North Carolina; son, Dennis Carter (Angie) of High Point, North Carolina; and son, Charles "Chuck" Carter (Lisa) of Madison, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Kirsty Cahoon (Tony) of Moyock, North Carolina, Ian Carter (Amanda) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Chelsea Carter of San Francisco, California, Hunter Carter of Morehead City, North Carolina, Morgan Carter of Moyock, North Carolina, Sailor Carter of Morehead City, North Carolina, Jake Carter and Brooke Carter of Madison, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Avrie, Jase and Hunter Cahoon, Ian Carter, Jr; sisters, Sarah Carter and Betty Carter (Frank) of Reidsville, North Carolina and brother, Tyree Carter (Bonnie) of Holden Beach, North Carolina. Graveside service celebrating Walt's life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Madison, North Carolina with Pastor Howard Owens officiating. The family will speak with friends at the cemetery following the service. Special thanks to the caregivers and the staff at Hospice of Rockingham County who took such great care of him during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 4530 NC-135, Stoneville, North Carolina 27048. Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Carter family. Memories and online condolences for the Carter family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
