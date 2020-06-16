SEPTEMBER 16, 1937 - JUNE 15, 2020 Alton D. Carter, Sr., 82, of Mayodan, NC, passed away June 15, 2020 at Eden Brian Center. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 18th, 2 p.m. at Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery in Madison, NC. Alton was born September 16, 1937 to the late Henry Clay Carter and Ella Belle Southern Carter in Rockingham, NC. He worked many years for Davidson Electric as a lineman, and loved fishing and all kinds of sports. Alton also served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Carter is survived by his two sons, Michael Keaton of Stoneville, NC, Alton Carter, Jr. of Mayodan, NC, twin brothers Edward "Ed" Carter and wife, Edison Carter and wife Susie, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death along with his parents is his wife of 24 years, Mary Frances Carter, and two siblings Mary Ann Stanley and Melvin Carter . Alton Carter, Sr. will lie in state on Thursday, June 18th from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the graveside. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison NC 27025

