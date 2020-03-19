JANUARY 25, 1921 - MARCH 5, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Martin Carter, 99, died Thursday, March 5, at Countryside Manor Nursing Home in Stokesdale. Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1921, in Henry County, VA, to Burrell and Hassie Lawless Martin. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband J.P. and oldest daughter, Jean Carter Seeman; her parents; three brothers and four sisters. She is mourned by her daughters Gerry Carter, Linda Brinson and husband Lloyd; and Vicki Alexander; grandsons Rob Seeman; Jim Brinson and wife Ronda Churchill; Lt. Sam Brinson, and Tommy Alexander; great-grandchildren Madison and Alex Seeman; and a sister, Peggy Wall. Mrs. Carter will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday (March 19-March20) at Colonial Funeral Home. A private committal service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Madison, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison, NC 27025; AuthoraCare Collective (a hospice), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or the Piedmont Land Conservancy, 1515 W. Cornwallis Dr. # 205, Greensboro, NC 27408. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.