JANUARY 25, 1921 - MARCH 5, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Martin Carter, 99, died Thursday, March 5, at Countryside Manor Nursing Home in Stokesdale. Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1921, in Henry County, VA, to Burrell and Hassie Lawless Martin. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband J.P. and oldest daughter, Jean Carter Seeman; her parents; three brothers and four sisters. She is mourned by her daughters Gerry Carter, Linda Brinson and husband Lloyd; and Vicki Alexander; grandsons Rob Seeman; Jim Brinson and wife Ronda Churchill; Lt. Sam Brinson, and Tommy Alexander; great-grandchildren Madison and Alex Seeman; and a sister, Peggy Wall. Mrs. Carter will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday (March 19-March20) at Colonial Funeral Home. A private committal service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Madison, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison, NC 27025; AuthoraCare Collective (a hospice), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or the Piedmont Land Conservancy, 1515 W. Cornwallis Dr. # 205, Greensboro, NC 27408. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road

