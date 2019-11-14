GREENSBORO John E. Carter, 82, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Brown Summit. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
GREENSBORO John E. Carter, 82, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Brown Summit. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.