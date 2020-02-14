Jerry Wayne Carter, 76, of Reidsville went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A native of Reidsville, he was a son of the late James H. and Carrie Brame Carter and had lived in the Sandy Cross Community of Rockingham County his entire life. A retired employee of American Tobacco Co., he was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon for 56 years, and also served on the cemetery committee. His love was his family, church and home. Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers: John and James, and sisters: Carrie and Louise. Survivors include his son: Jesse Lee Carter and wife Angela of Reidsville, brother Charlie F. Carter of Reidsville, sisters: Nona C. Brooks of Greensboro and Edna C. Stone and husband James of Reidsville, grandchildren: Johnathon Carter and wife Angel, Matthew Carter and Joshua Carter, all of Reidsville, great-grandchildren: Cayden Carter, Adam Carter and Aiden Carter. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence, 1655 Sandy Cross Rd., Reidsville. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
