SEPTEMBER 29, 1936 - OCTOBER 27, 2019 Frank Leon Carter age 83 of 208 Roberts Road, Eden, NC passed away on Sunday morning October 27, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be held 1 pm on Wednesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service from 12 pm till 1 pm.. The family will meet at other times at the home. Mr. Carter was born September 29, 1936 in Spray, NC to the late Hardy and Ollie Cooper Carter. Mr. Carter served in the U.S. Army from 1959- 1962 and served in Korea. He was retired from The Candy Professionals of Eden. Leon was a member of Osborne Baptist Church and a member since 1965. He was a former Deacon, Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher and served in various committees of the church over the years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Keener Carter; his daughter, Kelli Knapp and husband Robin; sons, Scott Carter, Derek and wife Michelle Carter; granddaughters, Maegan Glynn and husband John , Michaela Glynn of Jacksonville, NC; great grandson, Kylan; niece, Sandra Duncan; great niece, Koury Gibson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Vermalle Belton and Thalia Watson; brothers, Garland and James Carter. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice for the fantastic care of Leon and the entire family during this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
