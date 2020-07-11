GREENSBORO Deidrick Ra'Sheed Carter, 26, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Calvary Christian Center, 369 Air Harbor Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Dr. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

To plant a tree in memory of Deidrick Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

