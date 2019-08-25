OCTOBER 17, 1953 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Alyse Carson, 65, of Asheboro passed away Monday in her home. She was born on October 17th, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, New York. After living in New York and Delaware, She moved to Greensboro and graduated from Smith High School where she was affectionally known as Kathy Beck. Alyse was a resident of the Greensboro area for the last fifty years. In 1975 Alyse was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a B.A. degree in art and dance. Alyse was a gifted and talented artist and briefly worked as an artist for a marketing and advertising company before leaving to follow her passion teaching art to elementary school children. She worked in several school districts in North Carolina, the last eight years she found a home at Randleman Elementary in the Randolph County School System. Alyse was dearly loved by the students and faculty where she will be sorely missed. Alyse was the daughter of the late Walter Beck and Inez Beck Pillsbury of New York. Surviving are her, daughter, Nicole Carson of Florida; son, Lindsey Carson and daughter-in-law, Ashely Smith of Ramseur; grandchildren, Mason Carson and Maddox Carson, Ramseur; half-brother, T.J. Pillsbury of Georgia and former husband, Bradley Carson of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Tuesday,August 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 7103 Sandy Creek Church Rd., Staley, NC. Arrangements are being handled by: Kimes Funeral Service 102 S. Kirkman St., Liberty, NC 27298
