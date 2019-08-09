DECEMBER 18, 1932 - AUGUST 6, 2019 Martelia "Telia" Elizabeth Carroll, 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home in Greensboro, NC. Born December 18th, 1932 in Union County, she graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a degree in education and was a beloved elementary school teacher for over 35 years. She was an active member of Alamance Presbyterian Church and involved in the Agape Women's Circle and bereavement team. She loved to read, garden, bake and cherished spending time with friends and family. She was a strong independent woman with a kind heart and giving nature and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Eugene Carroll; son, Larry Eugene Carroll; daughter, Vickie Elizabeth Canada and husband, Jim Canada; granddaughter, Austyn Canada Case and husband, Phillip Case; grandson, Zackary James Canada; brothers, John and Clay Edwards; and sister, Lois Hill. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at Alamance Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 prior to the service and after in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of your choosing. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Carroll family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.