GREENSBORO JAY ALLEN CARROLL, AGE 60, OF Greensboro died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Mr. Carroll was born November 11, 1958 in High Point to Roy and Shirley Carroll. Jay graduated from Trinity High School in 1977 where he was a member of the Varsity Football and Track teams. After graduation, he began working for Asheboro Plumbing and Heating. In 1987, Jay then went on to enlist and serve his country as a reservist in the United States Navy as a Seabee. While in service, Jay was called to active duty in November of 1990 where he served 1 tour in the Gulf War under Operation Desert Storm. Following deployment, Jay continued his mechanical career at Moses H. Cone Hospital until he founded as an owner/operator Greensboro Plumbing and Heating Service Company in 1996. Outside of work, Jay enjoyed coaching High School football at Asheboro High School. Jay was also a volunteer fireman with the Asheboro Fire Department. In addition, Jay also enjoyed playing golf with friends and family, boating and fishing, and most importantly devoted his time and support to both of his loving kids, Ivey and Jay. Whether spending time at NC State tailgate events, watching Jay play baseball, or watching Ivey dance; he was their number one fan and supporter. As a volunteer, Jay was actively involved and enjoyed serving and preparing meals for Veterans through the Servant House in Greensboro, NC. He is preceded in death by mentor and father figure, Marvin Caviness; mother Shirley Carroll; and his father Roy Carroll. Jay is survived by his son, Jay A. Carroll, II and wife Anni of Charlotte; daughter, Ivey Jae Carroll of Raleigh; grandchildren, Emma Cate, Holden and Shepherd Carroll of Charlotte; sister, Jayn Prater of Asheboro; and beloved mother figure, Helen Caviness of Asheboro. A celebration of life service will be held at The Exchange, 204 South Fayetteville Street in Asheboro, NC on Wednesday, June 19th at 6pm. In honor of his life and love for his family and friends, a reception will be held immediately following the service. All NC State fans please wear your best red and white attire, Go Pack. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorials to the K9s For Warriors organization, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
