July 12, 1947 - December 9, 2019 One of Greensboro's most beautiful women, Helen Wilson Carroll has left us. Helen's passion for animals of all kinds was well know and she considered their welfare a self-imposed responsibility. She was often unabashedly seen reminding other pet owners of their responsibilities, too. It's comforting to know that Helen will be reuniting with those that she had nurtured, Pookie, Casey, Ozzie, Carson, Sydney, Harry, Murphy, Freddie, Ernie and Rita. Andie says hi, too. Helen had an ever-changing, self-refining style that was often emulated but impossible to duplicate. Her hair stylist was challenged on a monthly basis, clothing and accessory stores cleared the aisles for her and make-up artists asked her for advice. Helen was a formidable presence, as witnessed by those who challenged her commitment to gender equality. Her strong conviction seldom led to compromises. Even breast cancer underestimated Helen; she crushed it like a jackhammer on concrete. Her husband, not often called by name but greeted with "Aren't you Helen's husband," considers himself to be the luckiest man in the world to have shared 41 years with this remarkably caring, supporting and loving person. And hot. Helen's beautiful smile was a welcoming beacon to men, women, and animals of all ages. They gravitated to Helen in a way that politicians would envy. She treated everyone with respect and her listening skills and sincerity allowed friends to open up themselves to her for advice and support. It was Helen's wish to not have a formal celebration primarily because she didn't want everyone to have a party without her. It was extremely important to Helen that all know she loved and valued the friendship of each of you. Helen, the beauty who loved all beasts.
