Greensboro Edna Carter (Bunn) Carroll, 89, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 S. Holden Rd. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Jun 27
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
Christ Wesleyan Church
2400 S Holden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
