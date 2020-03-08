CARROLL, ATHA SEPTEMBER 28, 1932 - MARCH 5, 2020 StokesdaleAtha Hairston Carroll passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Atha was born in Stokes County, NC on September 28, 1932 to Sallie Martin Hairston and Sylvester Hairston who preceeded her in death. Atha worked over 25 years as a school cafeteria manager in Guilford County, NC at Stokesdale Elementary and Union Hill Elementary. She was passionate about cooking and making each child feel special as they passed through her line. Atha was like a mother to many as she affectionately liked to tell anyone who reciprocated love and kindness to her, "I've adopted you and you're one of my children!" She was full of love and graciously shared the charm of southern hospitality. Her earthly presence will be dearly missed by surviving children: Sandra Miller of Charlotte, NC, Steven Carroll of Stuttgart, Germany, Lewis Carroll of Stokesdale, NC, and Lisa (Karim) Hama of High Point. Also, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brothers Cedric Taylor, Carl Taylor, Fabian Taylor, sister Candace Dobbins, a host of nieces nephews, and close family. She was preceeded in death by her husband Edgar Carroll, children Peggy Miller, Anthony Carroll, Charles Carroll and brother Dewayne Hairston. A memorial service honoring the life of Atha will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cumby Family Funeral Service's Life Tribute Center at 1015 Eastchester Ave, High Point, NC. Special thanks to Hospice of Piedmont, especially Stephanie, Wilda and Caroline. Also want to thank the entire staff at Hospice House of Randolph County. Online condolences may be made at www.Cumbyfunerals.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.