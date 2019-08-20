STOKESDALE Linda Burkhead Carraway, 51, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro.
