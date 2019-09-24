JULY 18, 1941 - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 Shirley Wright Carr, 78, of Silk Hope, passed peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the home of her son. Mrs. Carr was born July 18, 1941 in Johnson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Naplin and Myrtle Smith Wright. She was retired from Teleflex Medical, enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, taking care of her beautiful roses and her fur babies, Thomas and Skittles. She is survived by children: Diana Rath and husband Steve, Kristina Cook and husband Phillip, Dan Carr, and wife Janet, Robert Carr and companion Cara Burchette; grandchildren, Robbie Carr, Ashley Brown, Brad Carr, Michael Carr, Ashlee Carr, Courtney Carr, Bryan Carr, Brooke Rath, Savanna Cook and Dustin Cook; two great-grandchildren; brother, Todd Wright; sister, Lillian "Gail" Larzelere. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian with Rev. Bob Wachs officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneral.com. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.