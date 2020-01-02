February 15, 1928 - December 29, 2019 William Herman Carmon, Sr., 91, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Mr. Carmon was born February 15, 1928 in Guilford County, to the late Robert and Margaret Carmon. Bill was a farmer, worked at Gate City Motor Company and taught auto mechanics at Eastern and Northeast Guilford High Schools until retirement. He was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, and founding member of the McLeansville Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter and on the board of directors as president for several terms. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruth McDaniel Carmon, and his sister, Peggy Clapp. Mr. Carmon is survived by his sons, William "Billy" Carmon, Jr. (Beverly) and Robert B. "Bobby" Carmon (Lisa); grandchildren, Christina Carmon Whitesell (Addison), William Herman Carmon, III, and Nathan Carmon. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, or to McLeansville Fire Department. George Brothers Funeral Service
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
George Brothers Funeral Service
Greensboro, NC 27406
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Peace Lutheran Church
Gibsonville, NC 27249
