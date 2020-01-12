APRIL 16, 1940 - JANUARY 10, 2020 Sonda Cremeans Cardwell, 79, of Reidsville went to be with the Lord Friday January 10, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital. The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 P.M Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence. A native of Huntington, WV, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Inez Adkins Cremeans and had lived in Rockingham County NC most of her life. She was a former employee of Macfield, Inc. and a former employee of Equity Meats both in Reidsville and was a member of Ruffin United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed working outside in her yard and garden. Mrs. Cardwell was preceded in death by her husband Henry Thomas Cardwell, Jr., and sisters: Patsy Jean Cremeans, Margaret C. Nida and Joan C. Wentz. Survivors include her sons: Randy Cardwell of Reidsville, and Greg Cardwell and wife Betty Jean of Ruffin, grandchildren: Candace Cardwell of Ruffin, Dillon Cardwell of Reidsville, Brynn Cardwell of Ruffin and Teegan Cardwell of Ruffin, great grandchildren: Jaxson Carver, Iris Carver, Colelee Cardwell and a sister: Jenny C. Brumfield and husband Richard of Huntington, WV. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Cardwell family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
Cardwell, Sonda Cremeans
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Inc
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
