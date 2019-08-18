SEPTEMBER 17, 1939 - AUGUST 8, 2019 Roberta Card, 79, of Tampa, passed away August 8, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her husband George Card and survived by her daughter Teresa Adkins and husband Mike Adkins, of Tampa; grandchildren George Zachary Chronister, Cameron Adkins and Ashley Adkins; sisters Naomi Kizer, Jenny Fulp and husband Jerry, Karen Johnson and husband David, all of Eden, NC, as well as many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a future date to be announced. Neptune Society 2560 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
