SEPTEMBER 27, 1934 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Kermit Edwin Capes, 85, of Pleasant Garden, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. To honor Kermit's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date when his ashes will be scattered along the route he hiked from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton to Table Rock State Park in Pickens, NC as an Eagle Scout. Kermit was born in Greensboro on September 27, 1934. He attended North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton where he proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He was employed with Soabar Graphics Division in Greensboro until his retirement. For sixteen years, Kermit served on the board of directors for the Greensboro Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. He loved to travel visiting as many states as he could along with several countries. He loved technology, photography, tinkering in his workshop and taking care of his big yard. Kermit was preceded in death by his son, Eddie. Left to cherish his beloved memories are his wife of forty-two years, Barbara Capes; stepdaughters, Barbara Bullock Smith and husband, Robert, and Pam Randall and husband, Stanley; grandchildren, Taylor and Corey Randall; great granddaughter, Reagan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Kermit was loved by many and will be missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses and Carolina Pines and the staff at George Brothers Funeral Service.
