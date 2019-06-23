GREENSBORO Ella Mae Boger Capes, age 94, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday June 24th at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Ella Mae Capes was born July 8, 1924 in Mocksville NC. She was a faithful member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Capes retired from Cone Mills after working 34 years as a weaver. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Mrs. Capes is survived by her daughter Elaine Isley Myers, grandsons Richard Alan Coleman (Luann), David Andrew Coleman (Sharon), and Kelly Mathew Isley, great grandchildren Corey Coleman, Ryan Coleman, Holly Hogsed (Caleb), Chris Coleman, Adam Coleman (Kimmy), Jennifer Webb (Matt), Connor Coleman, Kiley Mona Isley and Bentley Isley, two great great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Thomas Capes Jr., her parents William Grady and Mary Plott Boger, sister Ruth Boger Garner, brothers William Lawrence Boger and James Stanford Boger, son Donald Wayne Isley and Grandson Kenneth Jasper "Yogi" Coleman Jr. Memorials may be made to Eller Memorial Baptist Church at 1200 4th St, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
