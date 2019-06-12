REIDSVILLE Wilfred Allen Cantrell, 76, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lawsonville Road Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Tuck officiating Wilfred was born in Rockingham County to the late Wilfred O. and Margaret Kelly Cantrell. He was a member of Lawsonville Road Baptist church and a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary College. A veteran of the US Navy, he was an industrial worker most of his life. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary J.C. Quinn. He is survived by his son, Nathan Cantrell; daughters, Vicky Cantrell and Donna Dillard; brothers, Robert L. Cantrell, James V. Cantrell, Keith W. Cantrell, David M. Cantrell and Christopher O. Cantrell; sisters, Jacqueline P. Cantrell and Susan C. Cantrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawsonville Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1584, Reidsville, NC 27323. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
