BROWN SUMMIT Velma H. Cansler, 87, died Thursday, September 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 9 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel, 1118 N. Elm St. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.
