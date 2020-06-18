December 10, 1954 - June 16, 2020 Mrs. Jackie Cangas went Home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born December 10, 1954 and died at the age of 65. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Brett Seawell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Thomas, and brother, Terri Kincaid. Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike Cangas; sons, Michael Sanders (Jackie) and Timothy Sanders; step-daughter, Kristina Kubula; sister, Linda Reagan; brothers, Dennis Conner and Timmy Kincaid; father and mother-in-law, George and Janice Cangas; brother-in-law, Mark Cangas; grandchildren, Brittany Sanders (Jason), Travis Sanders, Samantha Sanders, Braden Kubula, and Cannan Kubula; great-grandchildren, Dredyn, Railei, Levi, and four additional great-grandchildren; nephew, Anthony Cangas; nieces, Tiffany Reagan, Noel Kincaid,, and Graysen Kincaid; as well as a host of other friends and family members whom she loved. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. I'll see you in Heaven Jackie. I love you forever. You and I took the journey together from start to the end. God gave us many happy years. Love you BABE! Your Husband, Mike "Rest No more pain"
Service information
Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 19
Funeral Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
