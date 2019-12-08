JANUARY 26, 1932 - NOVEMBER 29, 2019 Marie Cancemi 87, of Greensboro, died on November 29, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church with a reception following. Interment will be private. She was born in Fergus Falls Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar Eckstrom and Mini Eckstrom , her brother George Eckstrom, her husband Joseph Cancemi and son Michael Jolly. Marie was a graduate of Wesley Medical Center School of Nursing, Wichita, Kansas. She was a retired RN from Moses Cone Hospital Greensboro NC. During her practice she received a Nursing Excellence Award in 1982. She was also awarded Medical/Surgical Nurse of the Year in 1986 by the North Carolina Nurses Association. She loved caring for others during her 24 years at Moses Cone Hospital. She was a resident of Abbotswood Senior Living Community where she enjoyed playing Bingo, Bridge, watching movies and attending special programs offered. Marie was a loving wife, mother, and Grandmother. She is survived by her sisters Ruth VanArsdale, Katherine Larson, Edith Foree and her Daughter Lisa Small (Jerry) grandchildren Lauren Small and John Small. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to : Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Ste 103, Greensboro NC 27407 in memory of Marie Cancemi. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Cancemi Family.
