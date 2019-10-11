Geraldine Wiley Campt was born in Asheboro, North Carolina on June 8, 1929 to Creola and Elzia Wiley. "Deeny-Peeny," as she was called by her parents, spent much of her early childhood on the countryside property of her maternal grandmother, Eddie McNair. Geraldine Wiley graduated from Greensboro's Dudley High School in 1949. With plans to become a public school teacher, she attended Bennett College. She graduated in 1953 with a major in education. That same year, she and James got married in a ceremony in her parents' backyard. In 1954, she and James were part of the Great Migration of blacks from south to north; they went to Detroit, Michigan, where Geraldine started her career as a K-3 teacher in the Detroit public schools. She became a mother to her only child, David, who was born in 1961. Geraldine's appreciation of the importance of educational attainment, integrity of character, and knowledge of Black history were all things that she focused on with her students and her son. Geraldine enjoyed sewing and making jewelry in her spare time. Besides her main interest of doting on her husband James and son David, she dearly loved orchestrating camping trips. Geraldine retired from teaching in the Detroit Public Schools in 1986. She and James moved to Stoneville, North Carolina, where they could be close to their families. As retired elders, she and James continued to travel. Their trips included Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and many other places. Even after her surgically-caused paralysis in 2012, her spirit of determination and belief in God propelled her life well past the predictions of her doctors. After doctors suggested her family give up on her and consider her life complete, the family resisted their advice and treated her aggressively. This resulted in her living seven years after receiving a prognosis of having only six months to live. In those seven years, she attended her son's wedding, went on vacation, enjoy concerts, met dignitaries, and brightened many people's lives. Geraldine is survived by her husband James, son David, Bryant and Carrie Headen, her sister-in-law Ernestine Campt Muhammed, her brother-in-law Douglas Campt, and several nieces and nephews, including Woolfolks (Carl, Gladys, Wanda, Kim, Tracye), Mike and Rene Scales Ford, Crystal and Tina Campt, and Diana Muhammed Collins. Those who love her take to heart her two mottos that embody her answer to the questions of how to live a good life: "Have fun; help someone," and "Keep Going, Keep Going, Keep Going." Geraldine's visitation will be at Perry Spencer Funeral Home on October 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at St. Stephens Methodist Church in Madison at 1 p.m. on October 13.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.