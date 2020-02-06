December 26, 1951 - January 31, 2020 Mrs. Joy Sylvia Jennings Campbell, 68, passed on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral service for Mrs. Campbell will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 420 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Mrs. Campbell was a retired educator and member of East Market SDA Church and sustainer in the Junior League of Greensboro. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Ronald Campbell; devoted daughter, Shayla L. Parker (Shawn); grandsons, Donyel "DJ" Parker and Darien Parker; brother, Roy (Eva) Jennings; sister, Karen (Carlton) Donovan, many other relatives, extended family, and friends. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Ephesus Junior Academy, 1225 North Cleveland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Campbell family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries