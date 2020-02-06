December 26, 1951 - January 31, 2020 Mrs. Joy Sylvia Jennings Campbell, 68, passed on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral service for Mrs. Campbell will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 420 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Mrs. Campbell was a retired educator and member of East Market SDA Church and sustainer in the Junior League of Greensboro. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Ronald Campbell; devoted daughter, Shayla L. Parker (Shawn); grandsons, Donyel "DJ" Parker and Darien Parker; brother, Roy (Eva) Jennings; sister, Karen (Carlton) Donovan, many other relatives, extended family, and friends. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Ephesus Junior Academy, 1225 North Cleveland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Campbell family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive
Campbell, Joy Sylvia Jennings
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.