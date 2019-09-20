JULY 11, 1924 - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 Glenn Harrison "Buck" Campbell, born July 11, 1924, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Beacon Place following two and half months of care provided by Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. A service of remembrance will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. followed by internment at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, at 1118 North Elm Street from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Buck joins his wife Carey Armfield "Polly" Campbell in heaven and is survived by his daughter Catherine Campbell Harrill; grandson Harrison Harrill; and granddaughter Hannah Harrill Morecraft and her husband Todd Morecraft; brother Sidney Campbell, and many nieces and nephews. Buck was and will be remembered as a most faithful servant of his faith, beliefs and commitments. He was a charter member of Memorial Presbyterian Church with 66 years of perfect attendance. He was one of North Carolina's first certified life underwriters and worked with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company for more than 60 years. He continued to go into the offices of Mass Mutual to serve his policyholders and their families until the late spring of this year. Buck was a member of Summit Rotary Club of Greensboro with 66 years of perfect attendance and served in many roles including district governor and president, which allowed him to travel the world. He was a member of the Arch Klumph Society, a Paul Harris fellow and a true Rotarian in every sense of the spirit of Rotary, so much that many in Greensboro fondly referred to him as "Mr. Rotary." Buck and Polly started the Thomas McKnight Scholarship Fund in honor of his dear friend, which provides scholarships at each Guilford County high school. Buck's legacy will live on as one of the members of the Greatest Generation. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served in the artillery in two of the major campaigns, Peleliu and Okinawa, while based in Guadalcanal. While remaining in China to accept the surrender of the Japanese, he contracted a bacterial infection that led to his transfer to a military hospital in California, where he remained for 362 days before being transferred to Bethesda Hospital. He underwent multiple surgeries and finally recovered at Bowman Gray Medical Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Guilford College in 1951 after transferring from Mars Hill College. While attending Mars Hill, he had a fortuitous automobile accident, which led to the meeting of his bride and great love, Polly. They married in 1948. Polly and Buck lived a life of joy, faith and met difficulties as a couple with great bantering, laughter, tears and a commitment that stood the test of time and life's challenges. Buck was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and he relished in nature created by his God. He had a keen intellect and a sense of humor instilled by his parents and eight siblings. He adored and led a life of honor for his parents Bertha Chaney Campbell and James Harrison Campbell, siblings Homer, Jimmy, Jack, Louise, Ida Mae, Ruby Alice, Blanche and Sidney. There were escapades too numerous to list, but be it known that he was a good and faithful brother, son, husband, father and grandfather. Flowers are welcome, but should one wish to make a contribution in his honor, please consider the following choices: the Summit Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 3601, Greensboro, NC 27402; Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or Memorial Presbyterian Church at 2116 McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.
