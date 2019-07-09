MAY 7, 1953 - JULY 4, 2019 Colin Scott Campbell, 66, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield With Rev. Derrick Moody officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. A native of Ft. Benning, GA, Colin was born on May 7, 1953, the son of the late Col. Robert M. Campbell and Theresa Naehr Campbell. He was self-employed and worked both in residential and commercial construction. He was a talented musician, enjoyed playing guitar and keyboard, and writing music. On December 30, 1983, he married Janice Truett. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Janice T. Campbell of the home; his mother Theresa N. Campbell of Mt. Gilead; 2 brothers, Kevin Campbell of Dallas, NC and John Campbell of San Francisco, CA; 2 brothers-in-law, John McCann of San Francisco and Tony Truett (Linda) of W. Columbia, SC; a sister-in-law, Harriett Campbell of Dallas, NC; nephew William Truett (Amanda) of Hickory and a great-nephew Tristan Truett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Campbell family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
