Barker Jerry Campbell, 89, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. He was born in the Oakdale community of Jamestown, Guilford County, on November 18, 1930, the son of the late Felix and Ruth McGehee Campbell. Jerry graduated from Jamestown High School and High Point College (now High Point University). A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War. Jerry worked for General Foods and Borden Foods Company, serving as sales manager for the Greensboro district, and retired after many years in the industry. Jerry was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Byrd Campbell of the home; nieces, Ellen Hanner Robbins and husband Steve of Sophia, Nancy Hanner Medlin and husband John of Raleigh; great-nieces and nephew; sister-in-law, Brent B. Hanner and husband James of Randleman; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Byrd of Randleman, and several loving cousins. A private family service will be held on Thursday. He will be buried in Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's memory to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 North Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410; Greensboro Hospice and Palliative Care, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Randolph County SPCA, 300 West Bailey St., Asheboro, NC 27203. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.