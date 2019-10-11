AUGUST 17, 1931 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 JANICE CAMERON, resident of Friends Home of Greensboro, died Tuesday (10/8/2019) following a brief illness. She was born in Mt. Vernon Springs, NC, on August 17th, 1931, the sixth of eight children of Bob and Leona Cameron. She attended Bonlee elementary and high schools where she was a star player on the girls' softball and basketball teams. She was a life-long member of Mt. Vernon Springs Presbyterian Church, where she was faithful in all aspects of the church's life, especially as a choir member and in the Women of the Church. After high school Janice worked as the dental assistant to the local dentist, Dr. Edwards, for several years before moving to Chapel Hill where she was a dental assistant in the University Dental School Faculty Practice until her retirement, when she moved to Greensboro. Since Janice had been an avid Carolina fan since her cousin Art Weiner was the receiver for QB Choo Choo Justice, she was truly in blue heaven!!! She attended as many UNC basketball, football, baseball games and as many games of other sports as possible, loving every minute! Janice was beloved of all who knew her because she was a loving, caring, very helpful, and faithful friend. She extended all that love and caring to all her family members as well, truly taking care of several of her beloved family members in the months and years of extended illnesses preceding their deaths. Janice always was willing to do everything possible for beloved family and friends. Our loss of her is truly heaven's gain! Predeceasing her in death were her parents Bob and Leona, her brothers Harry, Leon, Billy and David, and her sisters Jean Crutchfield and Martha Dunlap. She is survived by her brother Rev. Reid Cameron and his wife Eva of Florida, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and scores of friends who loved and cherished her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday (10/13) at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Greensboro with interment in the Mt. Vernon Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Siler City. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
