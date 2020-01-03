Columbia, SC Funeral service for Helen Myers Cameron, 81, will be held noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Nazareth Baptist Church Gervais. Street. Interment will follow in The Sandhill Memorial Park, Lake City, SC. Public viewing will today from noon until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Cameron died December 30, 2019. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. She was born in Pamplico, SC to Roy and Rada McNeil Myers on July 13, 1938, Helen received her education in the Florence County Schools. She continued received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from South Carolina State College. Helen married the late Dr. Henry T. Cameron in May of 1960. She received her Master's in Education from Central Connecticut State University. Helen's career as an educator spanned 40 years in various locations to include the New Haven (Connecticut) Public Schools, Nashville (Tennessee) Public Schools, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and lastly as the Division Chairperson of the Department of Office Systems Technologies at Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro, NC. Her personalized attention to students' learning was evident when her student honored her with the "Caught in the Act of Caring" award. Helen was active in local, regional and national organizations affiliated with higher education and civic engagement. To include: Life Memberships in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Council of Negro Women. Helen was a founding member of the Genesis Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina where she served as president of the Missionary for many years. Helen was a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church of Columbia, SC and served faithfully in the Women's Working Ministry and the Church School Adult Class I. Helen is survived by her children, Anthony Cameron (Keeli) of Columbia, SC, Helene A. Cameron (Edward L.) Williams, II of LaPlata, MD, grandchildren Nicolaus, Alexa and Cory, sisters Grace Ann Myers of Florence, SC and Rada Alice Spears (James) of Pamplico, SC and her brother Samuel Myers (Diane) of Florence, SC, brothers-in-law Laurie Shird of Pamplico, SC and Dallas Cameron (Cleaver Belle) of Palm Bay, FL., sister in-laws Mary Cameron of Bridgeport, CT, Juanita Cameron of Palm Bay, FL and Martha Cameron of Orlando, FL, two special nieces Angela Shird Glover (JD) of Chesapeake, VA and Jacqueline Shird Gary (Michael) of Florence, SC, a special great niece, Brittany Nicole Glover of Charlotte, NC, sisters-in-love Elizabeth Howard of Woodbridge, CT, Betty Daniels Greenlee of Black Mountain, NC, brother in love, Willie Williams, Jr. of Columbia, SC, God-daughter Willease N. Williams of Columbia,SC and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cameron, Helen Myers
