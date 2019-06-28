ARCHDALE Virginia Louise Isom Calhoun, of Archdale, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. Louise was born in Danville, VA on July 2, 1928, to parents James W. Isom and Alpha L. Isom. In the early 1940's, Louise and her family moved from Danville to Pomona, NC, where she met and later married Thomas Samuel Calhoun on July 2, 1948. In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her husband, Tommy; daughter, Evava Louise Calhoun; son, Thomas Martin Calhoun (Little Tommy), and sister, Shirley Isom Booth. Louise was a very special lady who loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know about His love and forgiveness. All of us left behind will truly miss her and her sweet spirit. Visitation will be at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a graveside service following in Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

