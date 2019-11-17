John W. Calhoun, age 87, of Greensboro, passed away Friday November 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Gospel Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday November 20th at the church. John Calhoun was born in Greensboro on September 16, 1932 to the late William and Dora Calhoun. He retired from AMP Inc. in 1997 after over 30 years of service. John was a member of Gospel Baptist church who loved his Lord. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Mr. Calhoun is survived by his sons John Calhoun Jr. (Im Cha), and Tim Calhoun, grandchildren Gina Morman (Stephen), Richard Calhoun (Tiffany) Daniel Calhoun, and David Calhoun, and great grandchildren Nolan Morman, Vivian Morman, and Beau Calhoun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Stella Calhoun, and sisters Ethel Ingold, and Martha Petty. Memorials may be made to Gospel Baptist Church at 5945 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27455. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.