AUGUST 19, 1939 - JULY 6, 2020 Dale English Caldwell transitioned from her earthly home to the Church Eternal on July 6, 2020. Dale was born August 19, 1939, the eldest child of E.R. "Red" and Ruth English. She is survived by her two brothers, Ralph English (Rita) of Altavista, VA and David English (Elizabeth) and her sister Melinda Wood (Bennett) of Greensboro. Together with her husband of nearly 55 years, Robert, she leaves three children also living in Greensboro: Cathy (Robb) Wells, Janet Caldwell, and Robin (Robby) Eatman. She also leaves behind six wonderful grandchildren whom she dearly loved: Margaret, Virginia and Alex Wells and Payne, Wynn and Mae Bradley, all of Greensboro. Dale graduated from Altavista High School and then entered Virginia Tech, where she earned her BS degree in 1962 and was crowned "Miss VPI." She thereafter moved to Greensboro and met Robert Caldwell. Dale and Robert married December 18, 1965 and together they served as active members of First Baptist Church, where Dale served as minister to the homebound for 21 years. In 1969 she began one of her most important roles - becoming a mother, eventually having three daughters whom she dearly loved and six wonderful grandchildren. How lucky can you be! Dale was featured on the cooking show, "What's Cooking Today," with Cordelia Kelly on WFMY in the late 1960s. She was a member of the Junior League of Greensboro and was chosen to be the co-compiler of cooking recipes that became the award-winning cook book, "Out of Our League." Originally published in 1978, it sold over 200,00 copies and was selected in 1998 to be included in the "Southern Living Cookbook Hall of Fame"! Dale also served on the Board of the Adult Center for Enrichment, the Shepherd's Center, and at her church, the Senor Adult Council. Dale and Robert loved to travel throughout the US and loved visiting spots around the world, including Ireland, Denmark, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Italy, England, France, Switzerland, Greece, Turkey, Egypt and on and on. In her later years, trips with the entire family became of greater importance. Of particular note was a special trip with the entire family to Jamaica that none of us will forget and a special trip to The Homestead. The family returned to The Homestead where Robert and Dale went on their honeymoon 50 years earlier and the children had reproduced an identical replica of their wedding cake. It was 5 layers high too large for the family to eat. So, Dale suggested that the staff cut the cake up, put it on plates, and the grandchildren took the cake to all the guests in the dining room. Needless to say, the next day Robert and Dale were greeted with a lot of "Happy Anniversaries!" Dale was honest about her illness. Her daddy had passed away with Alzheimer's and she knew the path she would be following. We were fortunate to have her smile and wit for nearly eight years after the diagnosis was made. Dale volunteered in order to help others who will also follow this path by taking part in three different research projects at the Sticht Center at WFU Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. As much as we wanted to keep Dale with us, we realized that her time was drawing near the end. In her last hours, her family surrounded her bed in the sun room of her home where she had been for several months, sang songs, read scripture, held her hand and gave her kisses even as she took her last breath when a beautiful smile came on her face. She was at peace! Dale's labor of Love ended here but is to be continued through those who knew and loved her. The family is grateful for the care provided by loving Caregivers over the past three years and to Authoracare (formerly Hospice) and Dr. Beth Golding for their assistance to the family in Dale's last days. A memorial service for thefamily will be held at 11 a.m. on July 10 at First Baptist Church's Outdoor Sanctuary and will be available via Livestream through Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home's website for those unable to join. (www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com) Memorials may be made to the Homebound Ministry of First Baptist Church of Greensboro, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry 515 N Elm St.., Greensboro, NC 27401
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.