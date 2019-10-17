1957 - 2019 Loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and loyal brother, Donald Edward Cain, Sr. passed away at his residence on October 13, 2019 after years of declining health. He was 62. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the mausoleum of Lakeview Memorial Park. Don or Donnie as he was known was born in E. Liverpool, OH to the late Henry Nelson and Lacy Stoneking Cain. He was a hard worker and spent most of his career in home construction until his health prevented him from continuing. In 1989, he married Cheryl "Sherry" Jackson Cain of OH and in 1993, they moved to NC to pursue work and be closer to family. Don was a man of big stature and character with a rough exterior but a heart of gold and always made sure no one went without especially during the holidays. One never wondered what Don was thinking because he would gladly share his thoughts and opinions with you! He was a jokester and loved to spend time with his family and friends. His interests included cooking (he made a great chili!), deep sea fishing, the Cleveland Browns and Duke Blue Devils and meeting up with his friends at Mother Tucker's on Spring Garden Street. Don was a supportive husband to Cheryl of the home, a wonderful provider to his five children, Donnie Cain, Jr., of E. Liverpool, OH, Melinda Cain Turner and husband Michael Turner Sr., of Rogers, OH, Toby Jackson of Wellsville, OH, Shannon Jackson of Ruffin, NC, and Amber Jackson of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brianna, Logan, Gage, Michael, Nathaniel, Savanah, Sarah, David, Kaylyn, Adelynn and Kaylee; and his siblings, Henry Cain, Patricia Cain Bailey, Shelia Reynolds and Rick Cain. In addition to his parents, his daughter, Natasha Cain preceded him in death. Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.
