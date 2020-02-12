JANUARY 25, 1937 - FEBRUARY 5, 2020 G. Marshall "Slick" Cagle, "Cookie Monster" to family and friends, gained his heavenly wings February 5, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel of Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home at 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park with full military honors at 3 p.m. Cookie Monster was born January 25, 1937 in High Point, NC to Gaither and Hazel Cagle. From an early age, values and ethics were instilled in him that remained true his entire life. In 1956, he joined the Army National Guard. In 1957, he enlisted in the US Air Force and married Alice Faye Watson. He served in the Strategic Air Command, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. His duties included maintaining B-47 and B-52 aircraft with the B-47 his favorite. In 1964 he received an honorable discharge from the Air Force and moved to Greensboro to set roots for his growing family. He continued his service to his country as a builder first class in the Reserve Naval Mobile Construction Battalion No. 24, better known as SeaBees. Cookie Monster provided for his family not only with military service but found employment with the United States Postal Service where he earned his other nickname, "Slick." During the day, he worked part time with J&M Construction and painted houses on the weekends with Charles Stone to provide for his family. "Slick," at age 78, retired from the USPS after 52 years and with his time in the military had over 59 years of government service. His children were so proud of this accomplishment. During his tenure with the USPS, he traveled extensively. He loved his family, but he felt most at home when he was with his family at the Post Office. After retirement, Cookie Monster was as active as ever. His ventures included traveling with his son Alan to historic sites and museums, as well as train trips with Alan and his wife Pam (whom he considered not only a daughter-in-law but a daughter). When not traveling, Cookie Monster enjoyed car restoration and often would be found hanging out at Tony's garage. Everyone who knew him always referred to his easygoing nature, kind heart and sense of humor. He loved music of all kinds, especially classical, jazz and blues. Even during declining health, his will to live was beyond comparison. When hospital staff would ask if he wanted to be resuscitated no matter how sick he was, his reply was always "yes," telling staff, "I'm not ready to go." Up until his death, Cookie Monster remained active doing the things he enjoyed which included weekly dinners with his children, pizza luncheons with the USPS retirees and daily walks in the woods. We were especially fortunate to be able to celebrate the special January birthdays with friends and family at one of his favorite restaurants, Lucky 32. He was predeceased by wife Faye, his father, step-mother Elva and sister Barbara Faulkner Hester. He is survived by daughter Alicia; son Alan and wife Pam; sisters Brenda Nicks and Linda McBroom (Fred); nieces Vicki Ashworth, Rhonda Wyrick (Todd Hatcher), Cindy Bailey (Bill), Connie Gavins (Dennis), Frances Faulkner; nephews John Nicks (Kim), Frank Faulkner, Mike Faulkner; and his dear friend, Jill Campbell. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the members of the Greensboro Fire Department and Guilford County EMS for their responses over the years. You were always there in minutes when the call for help came. A special thank you goes to his doctors and their staffs (Dr. Kim Briscoe, Dr. Peter Jordan, Dr. James Allred, Dr. Douglas McQuaid, Dr. Kavitha Nandigam, Dr. Yijun Yan, Dr. Cristina Gherghe) and the staff of Cone Hospital for their compassion and assistance over the years. Everyone's care allowed Cookie Monster to come home and have a quality of life until the very end. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Service is assisting the family during this time.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.