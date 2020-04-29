1935 - 2020 Franklin Reid Cagle, 85, of McLeansville, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Cagle served with the United States Navy. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist church where he was also a member of the Reid Bible class and a former member of Methodist Men. He was a member of the McLeansville Lions Club as well. Reid was employed with Sears, Roebuck and Company for many years and he also worked with Friendly Rubber & Seal Co. Reid is preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Cagle, Tom Cagle, Mable Allison, Clyde Cagle, and Sally Clinard. He is survived by his wife, Becky Cagle; daughter, Leigh Holbrook (Derrick); son, David Cagle (Edie); grandchildren, Cody Holbrook, Hayden Cagle, and Everett Cagle; brother, Branson Cagle (Carlene); brothers-in-law, Vic Clinard and Owen Allison; and his sisters-in-law, Mildred Gann (Willie) and Judy Wilhoit. The family extends a very special thank you to all of Reid's wonderful friends that have helped us over the last couple of years with encouragements, prayers, rides to doctor appointments and your visits. Thank you also to Reid's physician, Dr. Mark Perini, and the entire AuthoraCare hospice staff, for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Austin and Children's Fund (tax id 13-4235031), P.O. Box 622 McLeansville, NC 27301 or to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
