JANUARY 2, 1933 - JANUARY 4, 2020 Clyde W. Cagle, 87, of Gibsonville, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 4, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Alamance. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Greensboro in the C.E.C. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with burial in the church cemetery. Clyde was born January 2, 1933 to the late Demcie T. Cagle and Margaret G. Cagle in Greensboro, NC. He graduated from Rankin High School, where he met the late E. Jean Hill, whom he married December 25, 1955. Clyde served in the US Air Force from 1953-1957. Clyde was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC where he taught adult Sunday School and was involved in the United Methodist Men and the Western North Carolina Mission Building Teams. He and Jean served as counselors for the youth for more than twenty years. He was instrumental in establishment of the Jared Austin and Children's Fund. Clyde was also a member of the Revolution Masonic Lodge #552 and the American Legion Cone Post 386. Along with his wife and parents, Clyde is preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Austin; son-in-law, Mike Cobb; and siblings, Tom Cagle, Bill Cagle, Mabel Allison, and Sally Clinard. Clyde is survived by his children Susan Cobb, Carolyn McMath (Alan), Lynda Austin (Mike), and Brian Cagle (Andrea); grandchildren Brandon Cobb (Marcia), Caleb Austin, Hannah A. Woods (Lee), Joel McMath (Autumn), Tanner Cagle, and Brinley Cagle; great-grandchildren Alexis and Baylee Woods, and Theo McMath. He is also survived by brothers, Reid (Becky) and Branson (Carlene); brothers-in-law, Owen Allison and Vic Clinard; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thanks to Guilford Medical Associates, especially Dr. Mark Perini and Stephanie Edwards, A.G.N.P. for the years of excellent care. Appreciation is extended to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Burlington, especially to Brittany, Holly and Lisa; and to Hospice Home of Alamance. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jared Austin and Children's Fund at P.O. Box 622, McLeansville, NC 27301 or to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
