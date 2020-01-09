JANUARY 2, 1933 - JANUARY 4, 2020 Clyde W. Cagle, 87, of Gibsonville, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Alamance. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Greensboro in the C.E.C.; the service immediately following at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with burial in the church cemetery. Born January 2, 1933 to the late Demcie T. and Margaret G. Cagle in Greensboro, NC., Clyde graduated from Rankin High School. Clyde served in the US Air Force from 1953-1957. Clyde married the late E. Jean Hill on 12/25/1955. Clyde was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC where he taught adult Sunday School, was involved in the United Methodist Men, the Mission Building Teams, and the youth programs. He was instrumental in establishment of the Jared Austin and Children's Fund. Clyde was a member of the Revolution Masonic Lodge #552 and the American Legion Cone Post 386. Clyde is also preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Austin; son-in-law, Mike Cobb; and siblings, Tom, Bill, Mabel, and Sally. Clyde is survived by his children Susan Cobb, Carolyn McMath (Alan), Lynda Austin (Mike), and Brian Cagle (Andrea); grandchildren Brandon Cobb (Marcia), Caleb Austin, Hannah A. Woods (Lee), Joel McMath (Autumn), Tanner Cagle, and Brinley Cagle; great-grandchildren Alexis and Baylee Woods, and Theo McMath. He is also survived by brothers, Reid (Becky) and Branson (Carlene); brothers-in-law, Owen Allison and Vic Clinard; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and the Forever Friends SS class. A special thanks to Guilford Medical Associates, especially Dr. Mark Perini, and Stephanie Edwards, AGNP for the years of excellent care. Thank you Brittany, Holly and Lisa for the care you provided. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jared Austin and Children's Fund at P.O. Box 622, McLeansville, NC 27301 or to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Cagle, Clyde Wayne
