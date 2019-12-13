October 9, 1934 - December 14, 2019 Martha Jane Collins Cable, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at UNC-Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A 3:00 p.m. funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Stoneville First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church and all other times at Jane's home. Burial will follow at Francisco Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A Stokes County native, Jane was born on October 9, 1934, to the late Clyde and Nettie Smith Collins. She was a member of Stoneville First Baptist Church and taught school for 36 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She loved life, loved to travel, loved to play bridge, and was a former member of the Stoneville Garden Club. She was a strong, feisty woman with a heart of gold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Gene Cable; and her sisters, Nova Traurig and Ora Lari. She is survived by her son, Brian Cable of Wilmington; her brother, John Collins (Bobbie) of Mt. Airy; and her grandchildren, Logan and Lana Cable. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoneville Elementary School PTA, 203 Stone Street, Stoneville, NC 27048. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jane Cable and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.