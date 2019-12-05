DECEMBER 29, 1925 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Mr. Walter Warren Byrd, 93, survived by his son, Walter R. Byrd, succumbed Saturday, November 30, 2019. The service for Mr. Byrd will be 12 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 Washington Street; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, building fund. Visitation will take place 11 a.m. at the church. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Byrd family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.