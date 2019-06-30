GREENSBORO Heaven welcomed a new voice for its choir, and she's a soprano. Margaret "Peggy" McLarty Byrd passed away on June 25, 2019 after an extended illness. She made Greensboro her home and she spent her last 50 years here teaching, singing, raising her two kids and loving her four grandchildren. Peggy graduated from Duke University where she was the soprano soloist in the chancel choir. She was also lead in the first Junaluska Singers group under the direction of Glen Draper. After graduation, she married Kenneth Byrd and had two kids, Jonathan and Emily. Seeking adult conversation and satisfying her love of learning, Peggy then earned a Masters degree from UNCG in Library Science. It wasn't long before the university asked her to guide and inspire graduate students there by teaching a course in children's literature, a subject that was her passion. She was a media specialist with the Guilford County Schools for 25 years and loved getting kids excited about reading. If she could find a book that would light a spark in the eye of one reluctant reader, it was a victory for the day! Peggy loved scheduling authors like Ashley Bryan, Gail Gibbons, and Michael Dooling to visit our local schools. Some of her dearest friendships, young and old, were forged in the schools she served. Peggy believed "sticking to your guns" is always best, mavericks are to be applauded, and everything is better with bacon. She proudly sang the "Hallelujah Chorus" standing up, chest out, and without a glance at the lyrics as any soprano soloist would do. She unapologetically cheered for Duke and magnanimously forgave the Carolina fans around her for not knowing better. Like most of us, she didn't take kindly to being told what to do. Peggy was fiercely independent while always looking for people who needed help. She volunteered at local schools long after retiring, helping with Book Fair and reshelving books in the media centers. She paid tuition for kids at GTCC so they could also know the joys of hard work and independence. There were always bags of blankets, socks, water and snacks in her car for anyone at a stoplight asking for support. Peggy believed in the importance of knowing names. Her regular connections to the people behind every counter were precious to her, she called them by name and referred to them in conversation as "my friend, Michie" or "my friend, Sherra". She wanted them to remember her. She wanted to be remembered by everyone she loved. Peggy will join her dad and mom, Emmett and Margaret, in Heavenly song and likely three-part harmony. She leaves sweet memories in the hearts and minds of her family: her loving sisters, Sallie McLarty and Jean Holliday, and brother-in-law, Boyd Holliday; her son, Jon Byrd and his wife, Mandy; her daughter, Emily (Byrd) Lawrence; her granddaughters, Corinne, Addison, Sophia and Bree; and her ex-husband and dear friend, Kenneth Byrd. There will be a service to celebrate Peggy on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 pm at West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro. If you would like to honor her memory, en lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Ashley Bryan Center, https://ashleybryancenter.org/donate.html Backpack Beginnings, https://backpackbeginnings.org/donate/donate-items/
